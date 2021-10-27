Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Shares Up 0.6%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €83.26 ($97.95) and last traded at €82.82 ($97.44). 168,073 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €82.30 ($96.82).

The company’s 50 day moving average is €83.99 and its 200 day moving average is €80.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80.

Brenntag Company Profile (ETR:BNR)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

