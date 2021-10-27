BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

BBIO stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

