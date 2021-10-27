Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.19 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.320-$0.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. 221,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $71,253.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

