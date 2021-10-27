BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. On average, analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.75. BrightSpire Capital has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $6,474,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.