Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,225 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

