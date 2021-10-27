Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NCNA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 362,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,442. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. NuCana has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in NuCana by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,114,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 364,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

