Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $5.99. 544,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,282. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a P/E ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 864,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

