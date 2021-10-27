Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.72. Navient reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 56,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,193. Navient has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

