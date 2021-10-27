Brokerages Expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NTAP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $94.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

