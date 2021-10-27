Brokerages Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.12 Million

Analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post $297.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.47 million and the lowest is $296.48 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $213.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of XM stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 832,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,191. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.