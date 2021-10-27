Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.41. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sleep Number.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sleep Number by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Sleep Number by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $90.80 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

