Brokerages Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $7.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $8.08 billion. US Foods reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $29.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $32.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.8% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in US Foods by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in US Foods by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 818,089 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in US Foods by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

