Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.79. WEC Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,907. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

