Brokerages Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics posted sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $84.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,199. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.