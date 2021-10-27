Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price at $297.47

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $297.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Newport Asia LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,438,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.76. 155,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,984,798. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.80. Baidu has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

