Brokerages Set Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) PT at $24.44

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

BLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

