Brokerages Set Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Target Price at $26.17

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.26. 395,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.88. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.96.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

