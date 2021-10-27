Brokerages Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Target Price at $114.83

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.11. 823,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,350. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 194.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,688.4% during the second quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

