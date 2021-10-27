Brokerages Set Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) PT at $60.33

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 1,635,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,336. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

