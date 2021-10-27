Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $42.86

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,596,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

