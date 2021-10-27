Brokerages Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Target Price at $29.63

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.