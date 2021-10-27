Brokerages Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target at $84.63

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 340,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,227. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.