Brokerages Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) PT at $29.82

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.11.

STBA has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,220. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $689,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

