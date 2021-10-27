Brokerages Set Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT at $16.70

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 2,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,149. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.50. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $116,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,365,750 shares of company stock valued at $136,867,200. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Verra Mobility by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

