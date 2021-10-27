Brokerages Set WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Target Price at C$22.81

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

WIR.U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector peform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE WIR.U opened at C$21.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

