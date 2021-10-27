Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661,148 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

