Brokers Issue Forecasts for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.59.

Shares of DFS opened at $123.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,018,000 after acquiring an additional 569,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

