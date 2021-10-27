Brokers Issue Forecasts for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $892.48 million, a P/E ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

