Brokers Issue Forecasts for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

AUY stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.