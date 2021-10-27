Brokers Offer Predictions for Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90.

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

NYSE:UL opened at $54.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Unilever by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

