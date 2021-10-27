Brokers Set Expectations for Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.