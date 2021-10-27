BSCPAD 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.11 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002516 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $106.78 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00069233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00096083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.49 or 1.00349669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.95 or 0.06708699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

