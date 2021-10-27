BTIG Research Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $5,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,110,961 shares of company stock valued at $230,787,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 149.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 48.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 554,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in DraftKings by 1,565.9% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

