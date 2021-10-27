Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Decreased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $87.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

