Byline Bancorp (BY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

BY stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $955.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Stephens cut shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Byline Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.