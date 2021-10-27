CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIAF remained flat at $$42.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Get CA Immobilien Anlagen alerts:

About CA Immobilien Anlagen

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.