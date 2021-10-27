Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.31.

CDNS opened at $172.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.39. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $105.93 and a 1 year high of $175.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $28,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

