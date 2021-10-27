California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,444 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPX by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPX by 39.1% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at $2,834,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SPX Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

