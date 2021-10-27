California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) by 55.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Youdao were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Youdao by 4,556.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Youdao by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. Youdao, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DAO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

