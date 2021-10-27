California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

