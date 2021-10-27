California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,283 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 17.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 665.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 221.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

PSMT opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $862,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,020,470. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

