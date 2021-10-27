California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 284,304 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.65. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,059 shares of company stock worth $477,636. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

