California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 64,738 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,738 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American States Water by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American States Water by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American States Water by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Rowley sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,409.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

