California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 96,952 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 96,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Merchants by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

