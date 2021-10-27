California State Teachers Retirement System Has $278.95 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $278,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $21,208,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.00. 54,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.