California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,359,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,661,000. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF accounts for about 0.9% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 51.01% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,478,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 22,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,861. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.19.

