California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 221,208 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 208,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.7% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $571,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 198,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $275,150,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 83,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

