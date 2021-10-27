California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 29,376 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,491 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of The Boeing worth $226,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,698. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.28. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

