California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 477,749 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,285,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 477,749 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $472,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $333,562,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.12. 263,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,659,553. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $243.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

