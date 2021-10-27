Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.11 million.Calix also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20-0.25 EPS.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 6,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. Calix has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

